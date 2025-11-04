Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Sharjah International Book Fair 2025

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is participating in the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 5th to 16th November, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote dialogue, enhance peace, and entrench values of coexistence and human fraternity among followers of religions and cultures worldwide.

This year, the Council’s pavilion features a distinguished collection of intellectual and cultural publications, exceeding 250 titles in more than 5 languages. Among them are over 30 works by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, including prominent titles such as 'Al-Qawl Al-Tayyib', 'Manners and Values', 'From My Old Notebooks', and others that highlight the tolerance of the noble Islamic faith and its teachings, alongside issues of religious extremism and its dimensions, peace and East-West dialogue, and various jurisprudential and life-related matters.

The pavilion also showcases important publications by Council members and leading thinkers, including: 'Love in the Holy Quran' by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad; 'The Pope and the Grand Imam: A Thorny Path' by Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam; 'Rules of Understanding and Mutual Comprehension from Thought and Language' by Dr. Mustafa Benhamza; 'Muslims at the Crossroads' by Dr. Mahmoud Hamdi Zaqzuq; and 'Problems of the Ummah’s Division into Sunnis and Shiites: Roots and Solutions' by Dr. Elias Belka.

The Council is scheduled to host a series of cultural and intellectual events during the fair aimed at promoting a culture of dialogue and openness. These will include presentations of recent publications from Al-Hokamaa Publishing that highlight the Council’s global initiatives in the fields of peace and interfaith dialogue.

The Muslim Council of Elders’ participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair stems from its commitment to active engagement in intellectual and academic forums, enhancing the cultural role of moderate Islamic institutions, spreading the message of moderation and tolerance, entrenching values of dialogue and understanding, and activating the contributions of scholars and thinkers in building more aware, peaceful, and harmonious societies worldwide.