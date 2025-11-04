Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reviewing the latest progress and achievements across a number of government programmes, projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency and excellence in government performance.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed directed the development of a comprehensive and integrated strategy for managing Abu Dhabi’s vital water resources, supporting water security and strengthening the emirate’s position as a global platform for dialogue on the future of water. The strategy will serve as an incubator for innovative solutions to global water challenges, by adopting best practices and advanced technologies to promote sustainable development and advance global competitiveness in resource management.

The meeting also reviewed the updated model of the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance, seeking to enhance government efficiency and create sustainable impact across public sector services. The award recognises high-performing entities and teams across the Abu Dhabi Government, focusing on results, positive impact and long-term public value that improves quality of life for the community.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed was also briefed on the progress and achievements of the Medeem initiative and the Numou Emirati Family Growth Programme, implemented by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with its strategic partners.

These initiatives aim to enhance the stability of Emirati families and support those preparing for marriage through diverse awareness and guidance programmes, alongside the development of a unified digital platform powered by AI technologies and solutions to provide comprehensive services, supporting Emirati families and strengthening their role as a fundamental pillar in Abu Dhabi's sustainable journey of social development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the leadership’s continued commitment to empowering youth and encouraging them to build stable, cohesive families rooted in authentic Emirati values and traditions that reinforce social unity and strengthen family bonds.

The Numou Emirati Family Growth Programme has contributed to improving family stability and supporting newlyweds through a range of financial and social initiatives designed to enhance quality of life and foster family balance. Meanwhile, the Medeem initiative continues to serve as a national model, celebrating Emirati values in marriage and family life by organising traditional, modest wedding ceremonies inspired by Emirati heritage, and equipping youth with life skills for marriage and family planning.

The meeting included updates on the Mawaheb Talent Hub and its key initiatives to support direct employment for job seekers through training and skills development, promote entrepreneurship and freelance work, and organise open recruitment days to enhance access to job opportunities across vital sectors. Since the beginning of 2025, Mawaheb Talent Hub has hosted 92 open recruitment days.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed also reviewed updates on government projects, programmes and initiatives related to infrastructure development, enhancing public service efficiency and integrating smart technologies and AI solutions across government operations – efforts aimed at improving quality of life in Abu Dhabi, in line with the emirate’s commitment to address community needs and ensure social well-being and stability.