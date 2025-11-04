SNOC drills, tests Hadiba-02 well in major milestone

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has announced a major achievement with the successful drilling and testing of its second well, “Hadiba-02”, at the onshore Hadiba gas field, located north of the Sajaa field in Sharjah.

This well forms part of SNOC’s ongoing programme to evaluate and develop the emirate’s gas resources.

Early results from “Hadiba-02” indicate additional gas reservoirs. The well was drilled to a depth of 13,200 feet and is expected to be connected to the production line in the coming months. Drilling at the field will continue over the next few months to fully assess the field’s potential.

This achievement follows the discovery of “Hadiba-01” in 2024, which confirmed substantial gas and associated liquids within the Thamama formations. “Hadiba-01” was quickly brought into production, contributing to Sharjah’s domestic energy supply. Hadiba is now the emirate’s fifth onshore gas and condensate field and marks the second significant discovery in the past five years, reflecting Sharjah’s successful efforts in energy exploration.

Engineer Khamis Al Mazrouei, Deputy CEO of SNOC, said the successful drilling and testing of “Hadiba-02” represents a significant milestone in strengthening Sharjah’s energy infrastructure. He noted that the accomplishment highlights SNOC’S focus on innovation and sustainable growth, as the corporation continues to develop Sharjah’s natural gas resources.

Al Mazrouei added that the milestone reinforces the emirate’s vision to meet energy needs and maintain a reliable energy supply for the long-term.

Masoud Al Hamadi, Executive Director of Upstream at SNOC, emphasised that the successful testing of “Hadiba-02” is the result of a coordinated team effort, covering geophysical and engineering studies through to planning and execution. He described the outcome as a clear example of SNOC’s ability to turn new discoveries into efficient and productive output.

SNOC reaffirmed its role in enhancing Sharjah’s energy independence by expanding exploration and production of the emirate’s hydrocarbon resources, supported by its strategic gas storage and processing infrastructure.