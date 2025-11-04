Dubai to host International Conference for Court Administration on 16th November

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai is set to host the International Conference for Court Administration from 16th to 19th November 2025 at Conrad Dubai under the theme ‘Global Perspectives on Court Administration’.

Hosted in Dubai for the first time, the conference is jointly organised by Dubai Courts and the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Recognised globally as a leading event focused on advancing judicial systems, the conference will bring together judges, court administrators, legal experts, and policymakers from around the world to exchange insights, share best practices, and explore the future of justice administration in an increasingly digital era.

Dubai’s hosting of this prestigious international event underscores the city’s pioneering role in enhancing court administration and strengthening international cooperation in the fields of justice and judicial governance. It aligns with Dubai’s vision to build an integrated digital ecosystem that elevates judicial performance, improves accessibility to justice, and reinforces the city’s position as a global centre for judicial excellence and legal innovation.

The conference agenda features an extensive programme of plenary sessions, workshops, and specialised discussions addressing the evolution of court administration, the use of emerging technologies, and the digital transformation of justice systems worldwide. Simultaneous interpretation between Arabic and English will be provided to ensure inclusivity and effective communication among participants from diverse legal systems and cultures.

The event will also provide a unique platform for sponsors and international partners to contribute to strengthening the system for developing court administration and to build new professional networks that combine judicial expertise with technological innovation. This collaboration further reinforces the partnership between the judicial and technology sectors in advancing a sustainable system of justice.

Dubai’s hosting of the International Conference for Court Administration reflects the emirate’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a global hub for judicial development and innovation. It demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to integrating justice with technology, supporting sustainable governance, and promoting global dialogue on the future of judicial excellence.