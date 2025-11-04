Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Executive Secretary of IGAD to discuss ways of strengthening regional cooperation

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to enhance cooperation with IGAD and its member states, emphasising the country’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at consolidating peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Horn of Africa.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan commended the efforts of IGAD in preventing conflicts and its mediation efforts aimed at establishing peace and regional integration, reaffirming the UAE’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the organisation’s initiatives to reinforce sustainable development and prosperity for the region’s peoples.

For his part, Workneh Gebeyehu expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s continuous support for IGAD’s programmes and its constructive role in enhancing peace, stability, and development in the Horn of Africa.

The two sides underscored the distinguished partnership between the UAE and IGAD and explored ways of enhancing cooperation across key areas, including food security, climate resilience, digital innovation, and infrastructure development.

Both sides also exchanged perspectives on the latest developments in the Horn of Africa, emphasising the importance of dialogue and collective action to enhance stability and support humanitarian efforts in the region.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed areas of future collaboration between the UAE and IGAD, including the exchange of expertise in the fields of politics, economy, and security, as well as coordinating humanitarian and development priorities in regional and international platforms.