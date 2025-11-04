Etihad Airways launches four new routes, driving 45% of UAE aviation growth in 2025

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has marked another milestone in its record year of growth, launching four inaugural routes to Tunis, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, and Hong Kong within three consecutive days.

The new services further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub and gateway to the UAE, supporting inbound tourism and trade while delivering nearly 45 percent of the UAE’s total aviation growth this year.

As Etihad continues to expand its network, the airline is adding thousands of new seats to and from Abu Dhabi, making it easier for travellers from Africa and Asia to experience the city’s cultural landmarks, pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and year-round calendar of events. The routes also give UAE residents and visitors more choice for travel across key leisure and business destinations.

New routes from Abu Dhabi:

Tunis (1 November, three weekly flights): Strengthening Etihad’s North African network and supporting growing demand for travel between the UAE and Tunisia.

Hanoi (2 November, six weekly flights): Linking Abu Dhabi directly to Vietnam’s capital for the first time, enhancing trade and tourism ties between the two nations.

Chiang Mai (3 November, four weekly flights): Opening Northern Thailand to travellers from the Middle East and Europe through Abu Dhabi.

Hong Kong (3 November, five weekly flights): Reconnecting Abu Dhabi with one of Asia’s premier business and leisure centres, alongside the relaunch of Etihad’s codeshare with Hong Kong Airlines for enhanced connectivity across Asia.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Each of these destinations adds its own character to our network – from Tunis’s heritage to Hanoi’s vibrancy, Chiang Mai’s charm and Hong Kong’s global energy. Together, they expand options for our guests while bringing more visitors to discover Abu Dhabi – one of the world’s most exciting cities. As we continue to deliver almost half of the UAE’s aviation growth this year, our focus remains on connecting more people, cultures, and opportunities through our home in Abu Dhabi.”

The four new routes bring Etihad’s network to more than 85 destinations, underscoring its pivotal role in connecting Abu Dhabi to the world and driving tourism and economic growth for the UAE.