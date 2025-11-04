Jiu-Jitsu International Federation Congress in Bangkok praises Asian Union for pioneering initiatives

BANGKOK, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) has commended the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU), chaired by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Senior Vice President of the JJIF, for its pioneering initiatives and continued success in promoting and developing the sport across Asia.

The recognition came during the JJIF General Assembly (JJIF 2025 Congress), held today in Bangkok on the sidelines of the ongoing Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, which runs from 2nd to 15th November.

The session brought together representatives from continental and national federations to discuss the sport’s future and strategies for advancing its technical and organisational standards worldwide.

The JJIF highlighted the JJAU’s achievements in boosting participation, developing athletes’ skills, and organising world-class championships, as well as its commitment to training, good governance, and innovation. The Union was also praised for its role in securing the inclusion of jiu-jitsu in all editions of the Olympic Council of Asia’s events for both adults and youth, reflecting the sport’s growing prominence across the region.

Representing the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation at the meeting were Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF and JJAU, who attended on behalf of Alhashmi. During the session, Al Shamsi delivered a presentation outlining the significant progress achieved across Asia throughout 2025.

Al Shamsi noted that 2025 had been a pivotal year for the sport in Asia, driven by initiatives led by Alhashmi that expanded its reach and visibility across the continent. He revealed that participation in Asian championships increased by 30 percent compared with the previous year, while the number of regional events grew by 70 percent.

He added that the JJAU has prioritised training and development through specialised programmes covering anti-doping, mental health, athlete protection, and referee and coach education. Ten new committees were also established within the Union’s structure to strengthen governance and institutional sustainability.

Al Shamsi highlighted that in December 2024 the JJAU hosted the Olympic Council of Asia Development Programme in Abu Dhabi, which brought together 130 referees and coaches from 31 countries. The Union also signed a cooperation agreement with the Jiu-Jitsu European Union, setting an example of intercontinental collaboration. Looking ahead, he said, preparations are underway for several major events in 2026, including the Asian Games in Japan, the Asian Beach Games in China, and the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games in Saudi Arabia.

“The achievements of 2025 are the result of teamwork and coordination among national federations, athletes, and coaches across Asia,” Al Shamsi said. “We are building a brighter future for jiu-jitsu in the region and the world, guided by the values of unity, respect, and excellence.”

JJIF President Panagiotis Theodoropoulos praised the JJAU’s accomplishments, noting that the international federation aims to strengthen unity within the global jiu-jitsu community and align efforts among continental federations under a shared vision for the sport’s growth.

“The JJIF is implementing a comprehensive development strategy focused on expanding media presence and embracing technology, including the use of artificial intelligence capable of communicating in 60 languages to enhance access to information and global awareness of the sport,” he said.

Theodoropoulos added that the Congress discussed strengthening transparency and governance through financial auditing and the election of a new Board of Directors that includes youth and women representatives from the athlete community. He noted that jiu-jitsu continues to solidify its global standing following its inclusion in the World Games, Olympic Council of Asia events, World Combat Games, and Beach Games, as well as new partnerships with multi-sport organisations such as FISU and the World Masters Games.

JJIF Director-General Joachim Thumfart emphasised that the Federation remains committed to inclusivity across the global jiu-jitsu community, particularly through engagement with independent athletes and organisations in the United States and Brazil to integrate them into the JJIF’s official framework. He reaffirmed the Federation’s focus on integrity, anti-doping compliance, and athlete welfare.

Thumfart also noted that the JJIF now comprises more than 130 member countries from all continents, following the recent addition of Guam, Australia, and New Zealand, underscoring the sport’s rapid international expansion and growing global recognition.