Abu Dhabi Media signs strategic partnership with STARZPLAY

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Media has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with STARZPLAY under which all ADtv content will move to the new Abu Dhabi Media Network (ADMN) section, fully integrated within the STARZPLAY application available on major platforms such as iOS, Android, smart TVs, and web.

This strategic agreement represents a transformative step in the regional digital broadcasting sector, reaffirming both parties’ commitment to digital innovation and to offering a premium viewing experience, available for free, supported by the latest high-quality streaming technology.

Starting 4th November 2025, ADtv content will be available through the new platform, while the previous ADtv application will cease operations on 30th November 2025. Users will be able to enjoy all their favourite programmes, series, films, and exclusive content from Abu Dhabi Media through an enhanced and seamless viewing experience, supported by a sophisticated technological infrastructure that meets the highest and latest international broadcasting standards on STARZPLAY.

This partnership strengthens both entities’ regional media presence, expanding their audience base by offering diverse and rich content to a wider public. It also consolidates Abu Dhabi Media’s position as a leading digital media entity, capable of delivering innovative content that reflects national identity while reaching new global audiences.

Rashed Al Qubaisi Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Media, said, “This partnership embodies our ambitious strategy to keep pace with the digital transformation of the media sector and our continuous investment in the future of advanced digital platforms to meet audience expectations. It also enhances opportunities for future collaboration in joint production and exclusive content creation.”

He added, “We are pleased to announce the launch of the new platform, which reaffirms Abu Dhabi Media’s commitment to innovation and to developing the viewing experience in line with audience aspirations. The transition of ADtv content to STARZPLAY platform reflects our vision of easier access to our channels and programmes while ensuring a superior digital experience that confirms our position as one of the region’s leading media organisations.”

Commenting on the partnership, Maaz Sheikh, CEO & Co-Founder of STARZPLAY, said, “We are delighted to commence this partnership with Abu Dhabi Media, which enables us to deliver an advanced and integrated viewing experience that ensures Abu Dhabi Media’s content and programmes can reach a broad new audience through the STARZPLAY platform. This partnership reflects our commitment to working with the region’s leading media organisations and will contribute to expanding viewing options for users, strengthening our digital presence and enhancing our competitiveness in the digital media sector.”

Abu Dhabi Media audiences using STARZPLAY will enjoy modern technical features, including high-quality streaming, improved performance across devices, personalised user profiles, advanced parental controls, and smart recommendations based on viewing preferences.

The platform will also offer live streaming of all Abu Dhabi Media channels, including Abu Dhabi TV, Al Emarat TV, Abu Dhabi Sports, Baynouna, Yas, Majid, and National Geographic Abu Dhabi, as well as Abu Dhabi Media’s radio network.

These features confirm that the move to STARZPLAY is not just a technical step but a strategic leap that enhances the overall user experience and expands opportunities for audience engagement with Arab and regional media content.

The announcement of this partnership marks a milestone in the distribution of Arab media content through leading digital platforms, combining the strength of Abu Dhabi Media’s content with STARZPLAY’s up to date technological infrastructure. Through this collaboration, viewers will have easier, smoother access to rich and diverse content, further enhancing the regional and global presence of Emirati media production.

This step opens broad prospects for both sides to collaborate on new joint productions and exclusive content, delivering high-quality programming that meets evolving audience preferences and aligns with global trends in digital media.

With this transition, Abu Dhabi Media takes a new step towards reinforcing its position as an innovative and forward-looking media institution, while STARZPLAY continues to strengthen its role as a leading digital entertainment platform in the region.