Abu Dhabi Department of Energy advances digital integration, regulatory cooperation with new agreements at ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy signed agreements with several government entities during ADIPEC aimed at enhancing collaboration, data integration, and regulatory oversight across the Emirate’s energy sector.

The Service Level Agreements (SLA) cover a broad spectrum ranging from enhancing secure electronic data exchange, regulatory integration, and safety oversight, to operational efficiency.

These partnerships establish frameworks for digital integration and data exchange across petroleum product trading and management, building permitting, environmental licensing, and transport regulation.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, “At ADIPEC 2025, we demonstrated our commitment to driving Abu Dhabi’s energy transformation where the future is built on innovation, collaboration, and digital excellence. These agreements set a new benchmark for safety, efficiency, and regulatory integration, creating the foundation for a smarter and more secure energy future for the Emirate.”

He added, “Abu Dhabi’s energy sector transformation journey is built on creating a more flexible and proactive system that can effectively respond to future changes and the Emirate’s rapid pace of growth. Today, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for advanced data management and operational excellence by fostering strategic partnerships that enhance the efficiency and readiness of the entire energy ecosystem.”

Under an SLA with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), the two entities will introduce seamless and secure electronic data sharing for petroleum trading permits and company registration, while maintaining confidentiality and protecting intellectual property. The agreement aims to streamline procedures and enhance coordination between federal and local entities.

Saif Ghubash, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “This agreement represents a strategic step that enhances the operational framework of the energy and petroleum products sector at a national level. It supports the objectives of 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 by establishing an integrated model for data exchange between federal and local entities to improve performance efficiency, accelerate service delivery, and ensure the highest standards of safety and sustainability.”

He added, “The digital integration between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy represents a key advancement in the management and permitting of petroleum product trading. It enables unified processes and precise, efficient data exchange, enhancing governance and transparency across the sector.”

He also noted that the agreement serves as a model for institutional integration and digitalisation, helping empower the energy sector to keep pace with transformation, advance the nation’s efforts toward net-zero targets, and enhance resource efficiency within a safe and sustainable energy ecosystem.

Through an SLA with Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), both organisations will integrate digital systems to share personnel conformity certificates and petroleum permits. This ensures consistency in standards, improves data accuracy, and reduces administrative timelines.

Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, commented, “The partnership between the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council and the Department of Energy during ADIPEC 2025 embodies the vision of the Emirate’s government to build an integrated digital ecosystem that promotes institutional collaboration and enhances operational efficiency.

Through this collaboration, the integration of both entities’ digital systems enables the real-time and secure exchange of conformity certificates and petroleum product permits, facilitating standardised processes, faster service delivery, and improved data accuracy. By fostering these partnerships, the Council continues to play a pivotal role in driving Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation and enabling government entities to deliver smarter, more efficient services in line with our leadership’s vision of a progressive digital government and a sustainable, innovation-driven economy.”

Finally, the SLA with ADNOC Distribution will enable both parties to connect data systems for petroleum permits issuance and verification of contract numbers and trade licences via the DoE platform. ADNOC retains full ownership of its data under this agreement, ensuring confidentiality and integrity.

By advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a fully integrated digital energy ecosystem, these partnerships redefine how institutions share data, enforce standards, and manage resources. Aligned with the Emirate’s digital government and sustainability strategies, they reinforce data integrity, regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, and inter-agency coordination.

Ahmed Alsayed Mohmed Al Sheebani, Acting Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, “During ADIPEC 2025, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy reaffirmed its leadership in developing an integrated regulatory framework for the petroleum products sector to ensure supply security and the highest standards of service for consumers. We seek to attract investors by advancing a digital ecosystem that enables secure and real-time data exchange between entities, enhancing operational efficiency, fostering smart governance and innovation, and supporting the development of a sustainable, future-ready energy sector that aligns with the vision of our wise leadership.”

The partnerships underscore the DoE’s commitment to shaping a secure, interconnected, and forward-looking energy sector through innovation, digital integration, and regulatory synergy across Abu Dhabi’s public and private sectors.