Air Arabia operates first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Kazan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia has launched non-stop flights connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Kazan, Russia, marking a new milestone in Air Arabia’s expanding operations from Ras Al Khaimah.

A ceremony was held at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport prior to departure to celebrate the launch, attended by representatives from the airport and Air Arabia.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “The launch of our new service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kazan further strengthens Air Arabia’s presence in the Russian market. This new route underscores our commitment to offering customers affordable and reliable air travel while supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s continued growth as a key hub for tourism and trade.”

Flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Kazan operate weekly, providing travelers with direct connectivity between the two cities.

The new route adds to Air Arabia’s growing network from its Ras Al Khaimah hub, offering passengers more convenient and affordable travel options between the UAE and Russia. With this addition, Air Arabia now connects Ras Al Khaimah with Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Kazan.