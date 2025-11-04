Water Acceleration Programme launched to advance national efforts ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, announced the launch of the Water Acceleration Programme to advance and unify national efforts of federal and local entities in preparation for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be held in the UAE in December next year.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs’ Government Accelerators Centre, the Water Acceleration Programme was launched during the “National Water Convening: Impact Meeting on the Road to the 2026 UN Water Conference” held during UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.

The “National Water Convening: Impact Meeting on the Road to the 2026 UN Water Conference” brought together national entities working collectively to prepare for the 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal.

During the meeting, Balalaa briefed high-level government officials from 18 federal and local entities on the preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, highlighting the significance of the Conference for the UAE, its expected impacts on the global water agenda, and the progress achieved over the past 18 months including the recent adoption of the six themes for the Conference’s panel discussions.

He emphasised the UAE’s leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing international cooperation on water, underlining the Conference’s pivotal role in reinforcing this commitment, accelerating collective action and achieving peace, security and sustainable development.

He added, “The Water Acceleration Program reflects our belief that collaboration and innovation are the most powerful tools for securing our shared water future. Through this national effort, the UAE is not only preparing for the 2026 UN Water Conference but also setting a long-term vision for a sustainable water future, one that translates ambition into tangible impact for people and planet alike.”

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said the Water Acceleration Program supports the UAE government’s efforts and leadership in driving the global dialogue on water security.

She noted that the initiative embodies a proactive approach focused on creating solutions to future challenges in this vital sector.

Al Hashimi emphasised that water is a national priority and a key global challenge in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Through the Water Acceleration Program, she said, the UAE aims to enhance coordination and integration among federal and local government entities and the private sector to ensure alignment with national priorities and global objectives.

She added that these efforts will further strengthen the UAE’s readiness to host the UN Water Conference 2026 and reinforce its role in building a sustainable future for generations to come.

Following the kick-off of the Water Acceleration Programme during the UAE Government Annual Meetings, two technical sessions will be held with key federal and local entities along with the private sector in November and December 2025.

These sessions will build on the momentum of the program launch, focusing on translating the UAE’s national water priorities into actionable initiatives and strengthening coordination ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Stakeholders will engage in discussions to address challenges, identify opportunities and solutions, and align on common objectives to accelerate global water action. These efforts reflect the UAE’s forward-looking approach to international cooperation and its role in developing innovative solutions for sustainable development.

The 2026 UN Water Conference will convene in the UAE with a focus on accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Preparations for the Conference commenced in May 2024, following COP28, where the UAE pledged US$150 million for global water resilience—an effort later reinforced by the launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative (MBZWI).

The conference will take place amid a mounting global water crisis—with 2.2 billion people lacking access to safe drinking water and 2.4 billion living in water-stressed areas—representing a critical opportunity to elevate water as a central issue for peace, security, sustainable development and economic growth.