Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid on sidelines of UAE Government Annual Meetings

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings convened to discuss national development objectives.

The meeting focused on reviewing key joint initiatives and strategic projects, and exploring opportunities to align efforts to enhance government performance and improve quality of life, underscoring the UAE’s leading role in shaping integrated, innovation-driven and efficient models of governance.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan joined members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and the Executive Council of Dubai for a commemorative photograph.