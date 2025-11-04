UAE Aid Agency holds roundtable on future of international aid

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In collaboration with Eurasia Group, the UAE Aid Agency organised a high-level roundtable discussion titled “The Future of International Aid,” bringing together senior representatives from leading UAE humanitarian and donor institutions, as well as charitable organisations.

The roundtable aimed to explore global best practices, address emerging challenges in the aid sector, and identify innovative solutions that leverage advanced technologies and intelligent algorithms to enhance the speed and efficiency of international aid delivery worldwide.

Participants discussed the challenges facing traditional aid delivery models and highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence tools and innovative financing mechanisms in shaping the next generation of development cooperation.

The UAE’s pioneering humanitarian approach was presented as a global model for impactful and future-oriented aid — aligning national priorities with international needs and supporting vulnerable communities affected by natural disasters, crises, wars, and conflicts.

Discussions also explored opportunities to maximise humanitarian impact through collaborative action, hybrid financing models for humanitarian and development projects, and the enhancement of technological infrastructure to better serve global aid operations.

Participants emphasised the importance of rethinking the current international aid landscape in the Middle East and Africa, in line with the evolving needs and dynamics of future development.

The dialogue further underscored the value of blended financing, integrating public and private capital to achieve measurable and sustainable outcomes in humanitarian and development initiatives.

It also highlighted the need to utilise artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to anticipate future aid requirements, ensuring rapid and effective assistance to those most in need.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration, sharing expertise, and expanding the reach of humanitarian and development programs into new regions.

The discussions concluded with a call for enhanced coordination among local authorities and international organisations as key partners in advancing global stability, security, and prosperity.