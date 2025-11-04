UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines; conveys condolences over typhoon victims

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines over the victims of the floods and heavy rains caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which struck the central part of the country and resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, the displacement of tens of thousands, and significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.