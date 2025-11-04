International Publishers Conference: Sharjah global hub bridging world cultures through knowledge

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) --International publishers participating in the 15th International Publishers Conference have hailed Sharjah as a global crossroads for knowledge and culture, where the publishing world gathers not only to exchange expertise and forge business ties, but to reaffirm the human values at the heart of the written word.

They said, in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the emirate has transformed into a unique meeting point for creators, thinkers, and industry leaders united by a shared belief in the enduring ability of books to connect people and build understanding across cultures.

Mohamed Fadl, Foreign Rights Director at Egypt’s Aser Al-Kotob Publishing, who is attending for the eighth time, noted the conference’s steady growth and its role in fostering numerous international publishing contracts.

Nadine Bakhous from Lebanon’s Al Boumah Publishing, specialising in children’s books, said her first participation as a publisher offered an ideal opportunity to connect with international peers and gauge global interest in Arabic literature.

Saudi publisher Abdulaziz Al-Mutairi from Jusoor Publishing described the event as the largest of its kind worldwide, bringing together publishing houses from countries not typically represented in major fairs in Beijing, Frankfurt, or London.

Fatima Al-Khatib, founder of Sidra Publishing and board member of the Emirates Publishers Association, said Sharjah’s support empowers local publishers to secure rights and translations of global titles in various languages.

Nazinigouba Kabore, founder of Les Editions Ecovie, Burkina Faso, said the conference restored his faith in publishing after his son abandoned the family business, believing books had no future. “Sharjah proved that books remain powerful and relevant,” he said.

Hülya Balci from Türkiye’s Dogan Publishing called the event a leading professional platform fostering sustainable partnerships, while France’s Peter Thorne from Éditions Mirages et Lumières praised its openness and accessibility.

Khalid Mahmood of Pakistan’s Jamhoori Publications Publications highlighted the exchange of ideas and cultural dialogue, calling the conference “a fertile ground for cooperation and inspiration.”