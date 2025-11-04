UAE President receives participants in International Security Alliance ministerial meeting

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation of participants in the International Security Alliance’s ministerial meeting held in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was attended by His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the President welcomed the visiting delegates and expressed his hope that their discussions would deliver outcomes that contribute to strengthening international efforts to build safer, more stable, and more prosperous societies.

His Highness underscored that ensuring community security is a shared responsibility that calls for sustained coordination and collaboration to develop effective responses to evolving security challenges while promoting lasting peace and stability.

The delegates, in turn, expressed their appreciation to His Highness for the UAE’s hosting of this important international gathering and its commitment to ensuring its success.

Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior state officials, UAE citizens, and guests.