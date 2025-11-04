Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends official dinner banquet for delegations participating in CIIE 2025 in Shanghai

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended the official dinner banquet for delegations participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025.

Hosted by Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the official dinner banquet was held in honour of the heads of delegations participating in CIIE 2025.

The UAE will participate as a guest country of honour at this year’s event, which will take place in Shanghai from 5-10 November 2025.