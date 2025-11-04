Mansour bin Zayed meets National Experts Programme's graduates; launches ‘UAE Experts in Artificial Intelligence’ initiative

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today with the graduates of the second and third cohorts of the UAE National Experts Programme, on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.

At the outset, H.H. Sheikh Mansour expressed his delight at meeting a distinguished group of national talents, recognising them as the embodiment of the new generation's ambition, knowledge, and determination to serve the nation. He affirmed that the programme's graduates reflect the leadership's vision for preparing Emirati professionals to shape the country's future across key sectors.

Sheikh Mansour underscored that investing in Emirati youth is a cornerstone of the UAE's drive for development and excellence, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He noted that the National Experts Programme offers a unique platform for cultivating a generation of specialists equipped to advance national development and contribute to vital sectors shaping the nation's future.

During an open dialogue with the graduates, H.H. listened to their personal experiences and insights gained through the programme, discussing ways to enhance their role in supporting government innovation and national development projects.

Concluding the meeting, Sheikh Mansour emphasised that the UAE’s progress depends on its youth, urging graduates to continue working collaboratively and to translate their knowledge and skills into practical initiatives that serve the country and society.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour also launched the 'UAE Experts in Artificial Intelligence Programme'— a country-level national initiative aimed at developing a generation of specialists in AI to strengthen the UAE’s position among global leaders in this vital field. The 12-month programme seeks to train 100 AI experts over the next five years through an integrated academic and practical experience, including field visits to leading international AI centres.

During the meeting, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, Director of the National Experts Programme, presented an overview of the programme’s progress, highlighting its role in building a diverse pool of Emirati advisors capable of driving sustainable development. He reviewed key projects delivered across strategic sectors such as economic and social development, sustainability, and infrastructure, noting that the programme has become a national platform for nurturing Emirati experts able to design innovative solutions to current and future challenges.

The meeting brought together 40 Emirati experts representing 23 national sectors. The programme focuses on four main pillars — academic learning, individual mentorship, practical experience, and leadership projects — aimed at enhancing national expertise and refining skills in management, analytical thinking, and decision-making.