Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates GEMS School of Research & Innovation in Dubai Sports City

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, inaugurated the GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), one of the world’s leading schools for AI-driven and innovation-focused learning.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on the school’s facilities in Dubai Sports City, which span 47,600 square metres. He was introduced to its advanced learning environment designed to anticipate the future of education, integrating cutting-edge AI technologies and sustainable design. The school fosters creativity and encourages a learning approach rooted in innovation and collaboration.

At the heart of the campus is the Research Hub, a three-storey vertical learning space that replaces the traditional library with a collaborative centre for research and innovation, connecting students from early years through to senior school. The Hub, along with its immersive research zones, robotics labs, Extended Reality studios, and 360° digital lounges, is designed to nurture curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity while aligning closely with national priorities in sustainability, innovation, and space exploration.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed commended GEMS Education for its efforts and highlighted the vital role of the private sector in supporting Dubai’s educational ecosystem.

Sheikh Mansoor said: “We value the private sector as a strategic partner in advancing the objectives of Dubai’s school education system through the provision of advanced academic programmes built on quality, innovation, and diversity of choice for students and parents alike. These efforts contribute to achieving the goals of the Education Strategy 2033, which seeks to create a transformative shift in the education landscape by offering a world-class, student-centred model of learning.”

He added: “Dubai continues to foster a comprehensive educational environment that promotes academic excellence and individual development, with the aim of presenting a globally leading model of quality education aligned with the highest standards and best practices. Education remains the cornerstone of our nation’s future, and initiatives such as the GEMS School of Research and Innovation play a vital role in preparing the next generation to lead progress with creativity, purpose, and a strong sense of responsibility.”

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “We are deeply honoured by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the inauguration of SRI.

“The GEMS School of Research and Innovation embodies our belief that the classroom of tomorrow is one where every child is empowered to explore, create and lead. SRI represents the very best of our mission to deliver world-class education that prepares students to shape the future,” he added.

SRI stands at the forefront of educational innovation, introducing a host of regional firsts that position it as the most technologically advanced school in the UAE. It features a first of its kind fully AI-integrated ecosystem providing every teacher with AI enabled devices and AI powered software to enhance creativity, critical thinking, and research. The campus also pioneers the use of humanoid and quadruped robotics in learning environments and is home to a professional-grade Esports and Game Design Academy. Further advancing hands-on, experiential learning, SRI houses specialised engineering facilities, including an F1 and Karting Engineering Lab and a FoodTec Lab equipped with hydroponics and 3D food printing technology.

Sustainability is embedded in SRI’s design and operations. The LEED Gold-certified campus generates 30% of its power from solar energy and uses smart systems to optimise lighting, ventilation, and energy use. Rainwater harvesting, low-flow fixtures, and hydroponic gardens further cut consumption while teaching students sustainable living through real-world practice.

Beyond its technological edge, SRI is designed to support holistic development. More than 30,000 sq. ft. of innovation zones and specialist facilities accommodate a diverse range of interests, from AI and robotics to music, film, and broadcasting, all equipped to professional standards. The school’s athletic facilities, including an Olympic-size swimming pool, FIFA- certified football pitch, 400m athletics track, and custom-built fencing facility underscore its commitment to developing students’ physical and creative potential alongside academic excellence.

SRI features a professional-grade Media Suite with industry-standard equipment, enabling students to produce live news, podcasts, and esports broadcasts. It also houses the region’s first all-Steinway Premier Music Academy, offering concert-level instruments and recording studios. With industry professionals integrated into its faculty, SRI bridges classroom learning with real-world expertise.

Through strategic collaborations with Microsoft, HP, KUKA Robotics, Kawasaki Robotics, Unitree, EON Reality, and Plug & Play Tech Center, SRI exemplifies GEMS Education’s mission to deliver world-class, innovation-driven learning that empowers students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.