Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Fiji at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, President of the Republic of Fiji, at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi as part of an official visit to the UAE.

Accompanied by Sheikh Zayed, the President of Fiji reviewed a guard of honour that lined up to greet him, and laid flowers at the memorial in front of the martyrs’ monument.

President Lalabalavu was briefed on the history of Wahat Al Karama, which symbolises the heroism and sacrifices of brave UAE nationals in defending the country and protecting its values and achievements.

Sheikh Zayed praised the progress of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Fiji in all fields, guided by the leadership of the two countries to achieve the shared interests of both peoples. He reaffirmed that Wahat Al Karama embodies the gratitude and appreciation of the UAE leadership towards its heroes, who have given their precious lives for the homeland, symbolising the values of heroism, courage, and sacrifice that Emirati generations proudly uphold.

At the end of the tour, the President of Fiji penned a message in the Wahat Al Karama guestbook, expressing his appreciation for the sacrifices of the UAE martyrs.