Hamdan bin Mohammed approves strategies to make Dubai world’s best city

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today approved a series of plans and policies to help make Dubai one of the world’s most beautiful, most liveable, and healthiest cities.

Approved during a meeting of the Executive Council of Dubai held as part of the UAE Annual Government Meetings 2025, and in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the initiatives include: the Public Parks and Greenery Strategy; the Aviation Talent 33 initiative; the policy to Expand and Promote Affordable Schools; the Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033; the Establishment of the Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Court; and the expansion of Early Detection Healthcare Services.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the UAE Annual Government Meetings for enhancing federal-local integration and shaping the nation’s future.

Presiding over The Executive Council’s meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Guided by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, we are building an integrated city that combines urban development and nature, elevates health and quality of life, champions achievement and efficiency, and empowers future generations to succeed. Ensuring Dubai remains the best and most beautiful city is a comprehensive process underpinned by the Dubai Plan 2033 and its economic and social agendas, which integrate economic and social growth to ensure happy and healthy individuals, families, and communities.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai is the best and most beautiful city in the world, and we want it to remain the most advanced, attractive and sustainable, setting the global standard for future cities that balance human wellbeing and urban resilience.”

Speaking on the aviation industry, His Highness said: “Dubai has one of the world’s largest aviation sectors and continues to reinforce its status as a globally competitive centre for this industry.”

Meanwhile on education, he commented: “Human capital development is a priority in Dubai and we aim to position the city among the world’s top 10 for education quality.”

On the sports sector, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “Sport has become a fully-fledged industry and a promising field of investment in Dubai. Our youth are motivated to represent the UAE at global sporting events, and with them in mind, we are developing sporting opportunities for the next generation through a strategic plan for Dubai’s sports sector.”

Sheikh Hamdan also emphasised that Dubai has become an international financial centre, with regulatory flexibility and robust legal frameworks elevating its leadership.

He added: “Protecting individual health is key to safeguarding society and represents an investment in the future. The Executive Council’s approval of the project to expand early detection services reinforces Dubai’s global leadership in preventative healthcare.”

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Executive Council approved the Public Parks and Greenery Strategy, with a budget of AED18.3 billion. The strategy encompasses over 800 projects, including 310 new parks, the improvement of 322 existing parks, 120 new open spaces, over 70 roads’ rights-of-way, and 14 technological projects. It aims to boost annual park visits in Dubai to 95 million by 2040 and triple the number of trees, provide 187 square kilometres of green areas – 11 square metres per person – and use 100% recycled water for irrigation. The project also promotes healthy lifestyles, aiming for 80% of Dubai’s residents to live within a five-minute walk of their neighbourhood park and within a ten-minute cycle ride of a district park.

During the meeting, the Executive Council also approved the Aviation Talent 33 initiative which aims to reinforce Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world. The initiative will ensure Dubai has the future readiness, skills, and technological leadership to deliver world-class operations at Dubai’s airports, including Al Maktoum International Airport. Key targets include Emiratisation in leadership and operational roles, providing over 15,000 job opportunities, more than 4,000 training and skills development opportunities, and forging over 30 strategic partnerships with aviation companies as part of the Aviation Talent 33 network. This initiative also contributes to the broader vision to double Dubai’s economy, attract AED650 billion in investment, and add 65,000 Emiratis to the private sector. A steering committee comprising representatives from the aviation sector will guide the initiative’s strategic direction, oversee policy alignment, and approve related investments and projects.

The Executive Council approved the Policy to Expand and Promote Affordable High-Quality Schools to support Dubai’s aspirations to rank among the world’s top ten cities for education quality in line with the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

The policy aims to attract around 60 new affordable schools by 2033, adding approximately 120,000 new seats. It also includes incentives to reduce government fees to encourage investors to establish new affordable private schools, including reduced land leasing costs.

The Council also approved the Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, developed by the Dubai Sports Council, which aims to make Dubai the world’s leading sports hub. It focuses on attracting international events, supporting sports clubs, developing talent, and encouraging public participation in sports. The plan comprises 19 programmes and 75 initiatives across 17 priority sports, serving all of society but especially youth and people of determination.

The Council also approved the Establishment of the Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Court Project, which will specialise in financial reorganisation and bankruptcy applications and cases, ensuring prompt justice. The project aims to attract investment, assist traders and companies in settling their debts, avoid asset liquidation, and protect creditor rights through restructuring, debt repayment, and business continuity without compromising fairness. It aims to help make Dubai one of the world’s top three financial centres.

The Council also approved the project to expand Early Detection Healthcare Services for Emirati citizens, which aims to help place Dubai among the top ten cities for healthy life expectancy and reduce chronic diseases that currently account for 52% of deaths. The project seeks to increase early detection for colon cancer by 40%, increase vaccination services by 50%, achieve over 90% patient satisfaction with early detection services, and reduce appointment waiting times for early detection to seven days or under.