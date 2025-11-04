UAE welcomes commencement of implementation of peace agreement between Thailand, Cambodia

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomed the commencement of the implementation of the peace agreement between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The UAE emphasised the importance of building on this significant step to strengthen security and stability in Southeast Asia, as a foundation for continued constructive dialogue, the consolidation of good neighborly relations, and the fulfilment of both nations’ aspirations for peace, development, and prosperity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the diplomatic efforts of His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, which contributed to creating the conditions conducive to reaching this agreement.

The UAE also underscored the pivotal role of Malaysia in hosting and facilitating the negotiations, along with regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

The UAE expressed its hope that this agreement would contribute to strengthening cooperation and understanding between the two countries, reaffirming the close relations that the UAE shares with both the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, and its support for all efforts that advance peace, progress, and prosperity for the two friendly nations.