Pakistan showcases food technology at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Eleven exhibitors from Pakistan are showcasing their products and services at the ongoing Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), seven companies represent the food packaging and processing sector, and four are from the food ingredients industry.

The exhibitors are presenting a diverse range of products and technologies, including food ingredients, processing and packaging solutions, printing, labelling, and supply chain systems designed for the global food and beverage market.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, who inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion on Tuesday, said that Gulfood Manufacturing serves as a premier platform for promoting innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement in the food and beverage manufacturing sector.

He added that Dubai’s position as a global trade hub offers Pakistani firms an excellent opportunity to connect with international buyers, explore new markets, and expand exports.