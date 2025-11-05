Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting with government entities to accelerate progress on national priorities, initiatives

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Ministerial Development Council, chaired for the first time a high-level meeting with ministers and senior officials from federal and local government entities across the UAE.

During the Ministerial Development Council meeting, which was held during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, officials discussed joint national projects across various sectors.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed praised the efforts of the UAE government teams in supporting the success of shared national initiatives and programmes across various sectors and at all stages — from planning and preparation to implementation and follow-up.

He stressed that the government efforts complement each other in achieving national goals, advancing sustainable development, and maintaining the UAE’s leading position in global competitiveness indicators.

He stressed on aligning government projects and plans to achieve the nation’s priorities, continuously improve the quality of services provided to the community, and enhance the UAE’s efficiency and competitiveness across all sectors.

Sheikh Mansour also commended the efforts of all relevant entities, private sector institutions, and members of the community — both citizens and residents — for their active role in implementing national policies and programmes and achieving the set targets across all sectors.

The meeting discussed key areas of joint governmental coordination and proposed development projects, particularly in the sectors of roads and infrastructure, traffic congestion, energy, ease of doing business, and the empowerment of Emirati talent in the labour market.

The discussions also highlighted the main challenges facing these sectors and opportunities to create joint national projects and initiatives to tackle them.

Ministers and officials also examined priority government requirements that need greater focus, in order to tackle in the coming period through strengthened coordination.

The agenda of the Ministerial Development Council meeting included discussions of the outcomes of studies conducted in the fields of economy, investment, and industry.

The Council also discussed draft regulatory decisions submitted by ministries and federal entities in areas such as environmental preservation, e-commerce and traffic regulation, among other key sectors across the country.

In government affairs, officials reviewed the outcomes of the UAE’s participation in several regional and international events, including the 2025 G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting and the World Bank Group’s Business Enabling Environment Report.