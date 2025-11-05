MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE.

Alshamsi wished the new ambassador success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia in all fields.

The newly appointed ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia enjoy distinguished relations across a range of areas of mutual interest, and both sides are keen to further strengthen this partnership to serve shared interests and promote sustainable development for the two friendly countries and their peoples.