UAE participates in global meeting on synthetic drug trafficking

BANGKOK, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Salem Khalifa Al Ghafli, Head of the Federal Narcotics Prosecution, took part in the Meeting of the Network of Judges and Prosecutors United Against Synthetic Drug Trafficking (JUST) organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Global Programme on Criminal Network Disruption (GPCD) and the UN Synthetic Drug Strategy.

Al Ghafli presented a study addressing the legal and technical challenges of synthetic drug cases, highlighting the need for enhanced international cooperation and knowledge exchange to keep pace with rapid developments in this field.

The UAE’s participation highlighted the country’s leadership in advancing its judicial and legislative systems to combat narcotics, while continuing to enhance capacity-building and international cooperation under the framework of the United Nations.