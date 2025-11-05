'Professional Compliance Committee' issues 20 disciplinary decisions in one year

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Professional Compliance Committee for the Accounting and Auditing Profession announced the outcomes of its work from the start of its operations in July 2024 through August 2025.

During this period, the Committee held 24 meetings, reviewed 23 cases of professional violations, and issued 20 disciplinary decisions, including warnings, fines, and suspensions involving several accounting firms and licenced auditors. Total fines imposed amounted to AED2.5 million, in addition to seven suspension cases.

These outcomes reflect the Committee’s ongoing efforts to strengthen professional oversight and governance in the UAE’s accounting sector in line with international best practices, promoting transparency, safeguarding the interests of investors and stakeholders, and reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to fostering a trusted and competitive business environment.

Established by a decision of the Minister of Economy and Tourism pursuant to Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2023 on Regulating the Auditing and Accounting Professions, the Committee is chaired by Abdullah Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Auditors Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and includes representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the Economic Security Centre of Dubai. It is mandated to investigate professional violations and take disciplinary action, including issuing warnings, imposing fines, suspending, or revoking licences.

The Committee highlighted an increasing growth in the number of registered chartered accountants in the UAE. By the end of August 2025, the number of chartered accountants reached 1,103 from a total of 871 in 2024. Meanwhile, the number of accounting firms grew to 396.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, highlighted that the UAE has placed great emphasis on developing a comprehensive ecosystem for the accounting and auditing profession in line with international best practices.

“The positive outcomes achieved by the Committee underscore our commitment to implementing governance and integrity standards in this profession, fostering a conducive environment for growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy,” he said.

The Committee identified a range of professional violations, including issuance of audit reports without supporting documentation, conflicts of interest, weak documentation, signing off on non-compliant data, failure to assess companies’ ability to continue, lack of disclosure of crucial issues, and falsification of information. Each case was reviewed in accordance with legal procedures, and disciplinary decisions were issued against violators in a systematic and transparent manner.

The Committee underscored the importance of practitioners adhering to approved standards when drafting their audit reports, stressing the need for comprehensive documentation of audit stages to be available for inspection and verification by regulatory authorities.

Abdullah Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Auditors Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the importance of maintaining integrity and transparency in carrying out professional duties, and avoiding any misleading practices that suggest the completion of unperformed tasks. He further underscored the need to ensure full compliance with relevant economic legislation as part of internal corporate governance within accounting firms.

He affirmed that the Committee will continue enhancing monitoring tools and promoting higher standards of professional practice. He also highlighted the public’s role in reporting unethical or harmful practices, describing community participation as vital to promoting transparency and protecting the UAE’s business environment.