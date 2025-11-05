Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai draws over 5,000 visitors

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai, organised by Viya Marine, a subsidiary of Dubai Golf, concluded with strong attendance and record sales.

The three-day event attracted more than 5,000 visitors, including boating enthusiasts, investors, and luxury yacht buyers, reflecting Dubai’s position as a leading regional hub for the yacht and marine leisure industry.

Held under the theme “A Boat for Everyone”, this year’s edition brought together more than 50 local, regional, and international brands that showcased over 64 yachts and boats, a 20 percent increase compared to last year.

The exhibits featured a diverse selection of luxury yachts, leisure vessels, and speedboats, offering visitors a variety of options suited to different preferences and budgets.

Among the highlights were rare and innovative models such as the Riva Gucci, one of only 10 ever built worldwide and valued at around AED3 million, and the Greenline 40 Hybrid, equipped with solar-powered systems operating all onboard amenities.

Leading the lineup was the Riva 82 Diva (2024), an Italian-built masterpiece valued at AED30 million, while the Chapparel boat from the United States, priced at AED68,000, underscored the show’s inclusivity and broad appeal to both seasoned investors and first-time buyers.

Abdulla Ali Al Noon, Director of Special Projects at Dubai Golf, Responsible for Viya Marine (the organiser of the Pre-Owned Boat Show in Dubai), said this year’s edition once again reaffirmed Dubai’s leading role in supporting the growth of the yacht and boat industry and strengthening its position among the region’s top destinations for investors and sea enthusiasts.

He noted that the strong visitor turnout and the volume of deals concluded during the event demonstrates the confidence of regional and international partners in Dubai’s investment-friendly environment and its integrated ecosystem combining advanced infrastructure, smart services, and ease of doing business.