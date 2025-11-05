Khalifa University to host RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 on November 10

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that the 8th edition of RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) 2025, the largest-ever in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, is kicking off on 10th November, coinciding with the inauguration of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025.

To run up to 15th November, RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 is expected to gather more than 700 participants with over 2,500 visitors and guests from around the globe to compete in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges with competitions across all categories – eight leagues and 15 sub-leagues.

These competitions align with the UAE’s national priorities, emphasising themes like smart mobility, AI for sustainability, and technologies addressing regional challenges.

In addition, the event also features a dynamic showcase of Khalifa University’s cutting-edge research in autonomous robotics, swarm intelligence, AI-based perception, human-robot interaction, and robotic hardware design.

The UAE will field three teams with 20 students across the RoboCupJunior leagues, representing the country in categories such as Soccer, Rescue, and OnStage performance robotics.

These young innovators will compete alongside peers from 22 countries, gaining exposure to international research environments and world-class robotics standards.

The UAE contingent will also be supported by volunteers and research mentors from the Strategic Programme for Autonomous Robotics Challenge (SPARC), which includes technical collaboration, research exchange, and event organisation.

RCAP 2025 has attracted 151 confirmed teams comprising 468 students and 187 mentors, and officials from 21 countries and regions. Participation reflects a strong global presence from countries including China, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Russia.