Schneider Electric enters new phase of industrial expansion in UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Schneider Electric has entered a new phase of industrial expansion in the UAE and the wider Middle East, driven by a shift toward autonomous, AI-powered production that enables highly efficient industrial operations with minimal human intervention, said Walid Sheta, Schneider Electric's President of the Middle East & Africa region.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2025, Sheta said Schneider Electric’s strategic partnership with ADNOC aims to deploy self-operating production solutions in the oil and gas sector using AI. The project, which is being implemented in stages through the end of 2026, seeks to establish a fully automated, data-driven production model.

He added that Schneider Electric is making major investments to strengthen its industrial footprint in the UAE, including the development of four new plants and facilities between 2024 and 2025 in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, along with the expansion of operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone. The company has also launched new joint production ventures in Musaffah to supply electrical equipment to ADNOC, TAQA, and other national companies.

Sheta noted that the company opened a manufacturing facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, last year for energy and data centre equipment, alongside an electrical assembly centre in Sharjah serving regional markets.

He said the UAE now accounts for about 20 percent of Schneider Electric’s total production in the Middle East and Africa, with the bulk of its output coming from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which together form a key hub for exports and regional supply. Schneider Electric, he added, plans to continue expanding across Gulf and African markets in the coming years.