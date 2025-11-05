Dubai to host annual conference of Emirates Dermatology Society on November 14

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the 9th Emirates Dermatology Society Annual Conference on 14th November 2025, bringing together more than 500 physicians and specialists from around the world, including leading dermatologists, aesthetic medicine experts, and laser specialists.

Dr. Ayman Alnaeem, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society and Chair of the Conference, emphasised the significance of the event at the regional level, noting that it will feature the discussion of over 50 scientific lectures addressing the latest advances in dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

The scientific programme will also include a series of specialised workshops led by prominent local and international experts to explore major dermatological and cosmetic conditions and their treatments.

The conference will highlight the latest global developments in skin science, laser, and aesthetic dermatology, aiming to enhance healthcare quality and equip participating physicians with advanced skills and knowledge to apply in their daily practice.

The agenda will cover topics such as hair and nail disorders, acne, skin cancer, infectious diseases, dermatological therapy, and laser techniques, which have become increasingly important in treating skin pigmentation, burn scars, vascular birthmarks, varicose veins, tattoos, psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, and various fungal infections.

Dr. Alnaeem revealed that the conference will also witness the launch of several new medications in the UAE, reinforcing the country’s role as a regional hub for pharmaceutical innovation, particularly for conditions such as urticaria, bullous pemphigoid and the latest generations of biologic therapies for vitiligo and psoriasis.

He noted that the UAE is among the fastest countries in registering new drugs to ensure access to advanced treatments and one of the first globally to integrate AI in diagnosing skin diseases such as psoriasis and skin cancers, as well as in laser-based treatments for vascular and pigmented lesions and benign tumors.

Dr. Alnaeem also pointed out that the accompanying exhibition, featuring more than 30 local and international companies, will showcase the latest devices and technologies used in dermatology diagnostics, laser applications, and cosmetic treatments.

The conference will feature distinguished speakers from the United States, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Spain, South Africa, Croatia, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, and the UAE.