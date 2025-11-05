Ministry of Education participates in 43rd UNESCO General Conference

SAMARKAND, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education (MoE) participated in the 43rd UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The event gathered education, culture and science ministers, member state representatives, UN agencies, NGOs and academic institutions to address global challenges in education, science, culture and communication.

This year’s conference, under the theme "Transforming Tomorrow Today: Ministerial Dialogue on the Skills Needed for a Sustainable Future," provided a global platform via which to advance future skills, foster inclusion, support digital and green education transformation, combat hate speech and misinformation and enhance international cooperation in skill development for the post-2030 agenda.

The UAE’s delegation included Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, along with Ministry officials.

During the ministerial dialogue, Al Amiri highlighted that education goes beyond knowledge transfer, focusing on critical thinking, values and lifelong learning.

She reaffirmed the UAE's ongoing commitment to building an adaptive education system that fosters creativity, responsibility, future skills and teacher empowerment. She also emphasised the importance of partnerships to drive innovation and ensure sustainable learning for future generations.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Amiri held bilateral meetings with international officials, including Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, Qatar’s Minister of Education; Eng. Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, Kuwait’s Minister of Education; and Dr. Mohammed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Moqbel, Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States.

The meetings sought to discuss means of bolstering collaboration in education, skills development, innovation and experience exchange.