President of Fiji visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu of the Republic Fiji has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Sanaila Laqai, Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of Fiji in the UAE, and an accompanying delegation.

The President and his delegation were welcomed by Dr. Yousif Abdallah Alobaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, who guided them on a tour of the mosque’s halls and courtyards. Dr. Alobaidli briefed the delegation on the mosque’s history and its cultural message promoting coexistence, tolerance, and openness, values inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father.

He also highlighted the centre’s role in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and enhancing understanding between civilizations worldwide.

Cultural tour specialist Hamad Al Baloushi provided an overview of the mosque’s exquisite artistic and architectural features, showcasing the finest examples of Islamic art and design through the ages. The tour illustrated how diverse architectural styles harmoniously blend within the mosque’s structure, reflecting the beauty of cultural unity and creativity.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic beauty along with a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace”, a publication that showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey through its artistic and engineering splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.