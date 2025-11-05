Nearly 5,000 athletes to compete in Kalba Beach Games

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Organising Committee of the Kalba Beach Games has approved the final arrangements for the competitions and the opening ceremony, which is scheduled for 7 November on Kalba Beach. The committee also approved the lists of participating teams across the seven sporting categories of the Games, which will feature around 5,000 male and female athletes and will run until 16 November.

The committee reviewed reports from subcommittees on their preparations, including entertainment and community events, the setup of the event village, and hospitality tents at the site.

As part of the community activities, the Games will hold a second session of the Strategic Dialogue for the Sharjah Sports Council 2031 plan on 11 November in the morning. The day will also include a public march in Kalba titled "Walking in love for Sultan," as a gesture of appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.