DEWA wins top youth empowerment award at GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit 2025

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the ‘Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment in the Public & Government Sector’ award at the GCC GOV HR and Youth Empowerment Summit & Awards 2025. The award honours outstanding achievements in human resources and initiatives that empower youth and develop their leadership skills.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said the organisation is committed to equipping young people with skills and opportunities in areas such as digital transformation and artificial intelligence, supporting their growth as future sustainability leaders and contributors to Dubai and the UAE’s progress. He noted that DEWA’s youths are driving innovation, advancing climate action, and contributing to net zero goals.

Al Tayer also praised DEWA’s Youth Council for creating platforms for youth engagement and for organising programmes that develop Emirati talent for a sustainable future. He emphasised that the award reflects the collective efforts of all DEWA employees in fostering youth-driven innovation and government excellence.