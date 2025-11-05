Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2025





ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2025, held this year under the theme ''Energy. Intelligence. Impact'', at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

H.H. toured the exhibition, visiting leading national and international pavilions, including ADNOC’s, where he was briefed on the company’s latest projects, initiatives and innovations in integrating and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the performance of the energy sector and deliver smarter, more sustainable solutions across this key sector.

H.H. was also updated on ADNOC’s strategies and ongoing efforts to adopt advanced technologies in support of the company’s net-zero ambitions.

Sheikh Khaled also visited the AI Zone, one of this year’s major new additions, which showcases innovative and advanced solutions shaping the future of the energy sector through the application of AI technologies to optimise sustainable operations and decision-making, and accelerate the transition towards smarter, more sustainable and efficient energy systems.

He was also briefed by exhibitors on the latest innovations and advanced technological solutions featured at the global event, commending the high level of achievement demonstrated by participating national and global companies, and their efforts to develop technologies that enhance energy sector efficiency and support the transition towards a more resilient and adaptive ecosystem.

ADIPEC 2025 is hosting more than 2,250 exhibiting companies, over 380 conference sessions, and more than 1,800 speakers from over 160 countries, reinforcing its position as the world’s largest platform convening leaders, decision-makers, experts and innovators in the global energy industry.

This year’s event focuses on further balancing the resilience of existing energy systems with the expansion of smart solutions to accelerate global progress towards a more sustainable future.

ADIPEC 2025 features 12 specialised conferences addressing key themes such as the energy transition, AI, sustainable finance, clean energy and industrial efficiency, in addition to interactive activities for youth and national talent as part of the Young ADIPEC programme.