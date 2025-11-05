UAE Research Programme highlights rain enhancement efforts at World Meteorological Conference in India

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) participated in the 11th World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Conference, held from 2nd to 7th November 2025 at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, India. The conference gathered international experts to discuss advances in weather modification and emerging technologies.

Alya Al Mazrouei, UAEREP Director, presented on “Precipitation enhancement studies in deep convective clouds,” outlining the programme’s research activities, achievements, and future direction. Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, WMO President and NCM Director-General, said the UAE’s participation demonstrates its ongoing commitment to weather modification and global climate resilience.

Al Mazrouei noted the conference was an important platform to share UAEREP’s experience in precipitation enhancement, built on years of research and collaboration.

UAEREP’s delegation met with senior representatives from leading meteorological institutions and universities, including Dr. Suryachandra A. Rao (IITM), Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra (India Meteorological Department), Dr. Xiaofeng Luo (Central China Normal University), Dr. Satyanarayana Tani (Graz University of Technology), and Dr. Alan Gadian (University of Leeds).

The 11th WMO Conference focused on recent developments in weather modification, covering topics such as observational studies, cloud physics research, numerical modeling, verification methods, and new seeding technologies.