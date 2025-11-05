EPAA promotes Sharjah Safari at WTM London as global eco-tourism destination

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah is participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from 4th to 6th November, under the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), to promote Sharjah Safari as a leading ecological and tourism destination. This initiative supports EPAA’s efforts to boost Sharjah’s profile in global eco-tourism by showcasing its achievements in biodiversity protection and sustainable tourism.

Sharjah Safari, the largest safari outside Africa, offers educational, environmental, and recreational experiences, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to sustainable development. EPAA Chairperson Hana Saif Al Suwaidi said their participation highlights Sharjah Safari as a model for integrating wildlife conservation with sustainable tourism, reinforcing Sharjah’s leadership in environmental and tourism management.

She noted the exhibition provides a platform to exchange knowledge and expand cooperation with international eco-tourism institutions. The Sharjah Pavilion showcases the emirate’s environmental and tourism assets, with Sharjah Safari offering visitors an interactive experience that enhances understanding of African wildlife and promotes environmental awareness.

Sharjah Safari features 12 ecosystems inspired by Africa, spans 8 square kilometers, and houses over 120 African animal and bird species, offering a unique educational and ecological destination for global visitors.