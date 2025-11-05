Mansour bin Zayed honours recipients of UAE Order of Culture & Creativity

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has honoured recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity in its second edition, at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 held in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed remarked, “Culture and creativity are fundamental pillars of the UAE's vision and approach to development. They represent the essence of our national identity and the cultural openness that defines the nation. They also form a strategic priority for soft power, which enhances the UAE's global standing, forges new connections worldwide, and contributes to the development of societies.”

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed added, “The UAE Order for Culture and Creativity is a prestigious recognition for an inspiring elite, whose achievements reinforce this vital focus. This honour is motivation to creatives to continue their contributions, which solidify the UAE's cultural and humanitarian status and maximise the role of our culture, creativity, and national pride in our nation’s development journey.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

A national initiative organised by the Ministry of Culture, the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity is the UAE’s highest cultural honour, celebrates exceptional talents whose artistic and creative contributions have significantly enriched the UAE’s cultural landscape and elevated its influence on both regional and international platforms. Through these achievements, the Order underscores the authenticity and importance of the UAE’s cultural and national identity.

Globally, it positions the UAE as a leader in cultural innovation, inspiring collaboration and recognition within the international creative community. For future generations, the Order establishes a legacy of cultural pride and ambition, encouraging young creatives to pursue their passion and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s evolving cultural landscape.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Cultur, said: “The UAE Order for Culture and Creativity supports Emirati cultural talent, and demonstrates the UAE's commitment to enhancing cultural and creative industries: A commitment rooted in our belief in the power of culture to enrich human lives and societies.”

He added: “This Order is a strategic driver, motivating the creators and supporters of culture to break new ground and set unique examples that turn creativity into heritage. It reflects the UAE’s vision to solidify its status as a leading global hub for cultural innovation and an incubator of intellectual and artistic excellence.”

Recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity in the Custodian Tier include Eng. Rashad Bukhash, a leading expert in the preservation of Emirati architectural heritage (Category: Design and Architecture); Ibrahim Juma, musician, composer and an influential figure in the UAE’s musical scene (Category: Music); Ismail Abdullah Al Hammadi, a pioneer of the theatre and performing arts scene in the UAE and the Arab world (Category: Performing Arts and Theatre); Dr. Arif Al Sheikh, renowned poet who wrote the lyrics of the UAE National Anthem (Category: Literature and the Arabic Language); and Dr. Mohamed Yousef Al Hammadi, a founder of the UAE’s fine arts movement ( Category: Visual and Digital Arts).

Recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity in the Pioneer Tier include Jaber Sultan Nagmoosh, leading actor and a pioneer of the UAE art movement (Category: Performing Arts and Theatre); Shaykha Mubarak Al-Nakhi, a pioneer of Emirati literature and a founding member of the Emirates Writers Union (Category: Literature and the Arabic Language); and Mohammed Mandi, artist and one of the region’s leading calligraphists (Category: Visual and Digital Arts).

Inspired by the profound cultural heritage and symbolic elements of the UAE, the Order intricately weaves five core elements into its design, each reflecting a unique aspect of Emirati traditions and identity: The Falcon, the Sun, the Fort, beads representing the 7 emirates and the Order’s ribbon decorated with Al-Sadu patterns. The Order seamlessly combines traditional values with modern vision, serving as a symbol of cultural excellence and innovation, and inspiring a vibrant future grounded in heritage.