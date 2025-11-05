Dubai Chamber helps PEIMAR expand into Georgia, Armenia

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce has facilitated the expansion of Italian solar equipment manufacturer PEIMAR, headquartered in Dubai, into Georgia and Armenia. During a recent chamber-led trade mission, PEIMAR secured a supply agreement for photovoltaic modules for a major project in Tbilisi, with the first shipment already dispatched, and signed a cooperation deal with an Armenian solar company.

The trade mission provided PEIMAR with key opportunities through B2B meetings and comprehensive support, leading to these agreements. Salem Alshamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said the chamber is dedicated to supporting Dubai companies’ international growth through strategic partnerships and expanding the emirate’s global business presence.

Dmitrii Berezkin, Branch Director of PEIMAR Middle East, noted that the Dubai office serves as a distribution hub for the region, and the trade mission enabled valuable connections and market entry groundwork in Georgia and Armenia. He emphasised the importance of cooperation with Dubai Chamber of Commerce in PEIMAR’s international expansion.

The mission was part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which helps Dubai companies explore opportunities in key global markets. PEIMAR manufactures solar energy equipment, including photovoltaic modules, inverters, batteries, and electric vehicle chargers.