Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, EGA sign fire safety, emergency response agreement

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the UAE’s largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, to enhance fire safety and emergency response at EGA’s Al Taweelah site. The agreement covers joint training, technical knowledge exchange, and adopting advanced fire prevention standards.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of ADCDA, said the agreement strengthens strategic partnerships between the government and industrial sectors, underscoring the Authority’s commitment to safety and emergency preparedness in key facilities. Colonel Dr. Faisal Hassan Al Qahtani, Acting Director of the Civil Protection Sector, noted this is the first such agreement with a major industrial company in Abu Dhabi and sets a benchmark for future cooperation.

EGA CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said safety is central to the company’s culture and operations, and the agreement reinforces its commitment to protecting employees, facilities, and the community. EGA operates fully equipped fire stations at Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali, staffed by 72 skilled professionals, including four women, ensuring a response time under five minutes, supported by advanced equipment and risk management systems. The company follows the highest national and international safety standards.

This agreement builds on ongoing collaboration between ADCDA and EGA, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s fire prevention and public safety framework in support of the emirate’s economic growth and safety goals.