13th Dubai Otology Conference to cover new trends, clinical challenges

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 13th Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition will be held from 6th to 8th November 2025 at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai. The event will gather over 65 speakers, 50 international brands, and participants from more than 26 countries, making it a key regional meeting for otology, neurotology, and audio vestibular science. Over

700 professionals are expected, with

24 CME-accredited sessions across two tracks: the Dubai Otology Conference and the Audio-Vestibular & Rehabilitation Conference. The three-day agenda will feature 24 scientific sessions addressing trends, clinical challenges, and the latest practices in ear and skull base medicine.

Key topics include Cholesteatoma and Mastoid Surgery, Facial Nerve Disorders, Tympanoplasty and Ossiculoplasty, Stapes Surgery, Auditory Implants, Hearing Loss and Tinnitus, Management of Vertigo, Cochlear Implantation, and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The Audio-Vestibular & Rehabilitation segment will focus on advances in diagnostics, rehabilitation therapies, and new technologies to enhance patient care. The programme also includes interactive panels, workshops, and case studies to promote collaboration among clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders.

Additionally, the Dubai Otology Hands-On Cadaveric Workshop will take place from 9th to 11th November 2025 at the University of Sharjah, offering training in Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery & Rhinoplasty (FESS) and Temporal Bone Dissection. With a strong focus on innovation and clinical excellence, Dubai Otology 2025 further cements Dubai’s role as a regional leader in medical education and scientific progress. The event is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding.