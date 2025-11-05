Dubai Design Week gathers 1,000 designers from 50 countries

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Design Week opened its 11th edition today, uniting more than 1,000 designers, architects, and creatives from over 50 countries. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, and in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), the event features commissions, exhibitions, installations, talks, and live events across d3. The week promotes cross-cultural exchange and showcases diverse regional and global practices, covering architecture, interiors, furniture, product, graphic, and experiential design.

“Dubai Design District is filled with unmatched creative energy, dialogue and ideas this week,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of d3. “Dubai Design Week offers creatives, brands, and visitors unique ways to engage with the design industry and discover new talents. Our partnership strengthens Dubai’s position as a global creative hub, in line with the ‘Design Sector Strategy 2033.’ This year, we unveil the first d3 Awards winner and host the fifth d3 Architecture Exhibition with RIBA’s Gulf Chapter.”

Natasha Carella, Director for Dubai Design Week, said, “This edition highlights culturally rooted work and global collaboration, focusing on a reflective, human-centred approach and design as a social connector and cultural force.”

Downtown Design, the region’s leading contemporary design fair, returns to the d3 Waterfront Terrace with new collections, innovative products, and design solutions, alongside pop-up concepts, regional spotlights, talks, and panels. Dubai Design Week 2025 presents a range of exhibitions, pop-ups, and activations, including the expanded UAE Designer Exhibition, supporting mentorship and visibility for emerging local designers.