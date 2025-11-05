UAE participates as Guest of Honour at China International Import Expo

SHANGHAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The eighth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025 kicked off today in Shanghai, under the theme “New Era, Shared Future.”

The event is one of China’s most prominent exhibitions dedicated to imports, aiming to open its domestic market to foreign products and services, transform the country’s vast market potential into real purchasing power, and deepen its trade ties with the world.

This year’s edition features a larger exhibition area than previous years, with a significant increase in participants representing more than 155 countries, regions, and international organisations.

Exhibitors are showcasing innovative technologies and products while exploring opportunities to join China’s supply chains.

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, is leading the UAE delegation at the event.

The UAE is participating as the Guest of Honour, reflecting the depth of the strong relations between the two friendly nations over the past 41 years, which have served as a model of close cooperation across various fields, especially economic and investment sectors.

During the exhibition, the UAE will showcase its achievements in digital transformation, sustainable economy, and technology through its national pavilion and participating companies.

The UAE’s participation aligns with its efforts to strengthen economic and investment cooperation with China, explore new opportunities in technology, clean energy, food security, and logistics, and advance its vision of building a diversified, sustainable, knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

The UAE-China relationship has long been a distinguished model of constructive and fruitful cooperation, supporting both nations’ development visions and their efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic growth.

Economic and investment ties between the UAE and China continue to grow. China is the UAE’s top trading partner in non-oil trade, while the UAE is China’s leading non-oil trading partner in the Middle East and Africa, serving as a key gateway for Chinese exports and investments, through which a major share of China’s exports to the region pass.

The bilateral trade volume reached US$102 billion in 2024, marking a 7% increase from the previous year, underscoring the rapid growth and commitment of both nations to strengthening their economic partnership.

The number of Chinese business licenses in the UAE has surpassed 14,500, and China remains one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment into the UAE.

In 2024, the UAE welcomed over one million Chinese tourists, reflecting its status as a favored destination for Chinese visitors. Air connectivity between the two nations continues to expand, with over 110 direct weekly flights currently in operation.

The UAE is committed to advancing its strategic partnership with China, supporting the Belt and Road Initiative, and raising bilateral trade to US$200 billion by 2030, with a focus on energy cooperation to ensure security and sustainability.

The UAE has been an active partner in the Belt and Road Initiative since its launch in 2013, leveraging its developmental capabilities, strategic location, and pioneering economic role in the region. The UAE invested US$10 billion in a joint China-UAE investment fund to support Belt and Road projects in East Africa and signed 13 Memoranda of Understanding in 2018 to invest in various sectors within the UAE.

The UAE also participates regularly in the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which aims to strengthen the strategic Arab-Chinese partnership based on comprehensive cooperation and joint development for a better future, while achieving further progress across all sectors.

Meanwhile, the UAE-China Business Forum continues to play a vital role in enhancing cooperation and partnership between the two countries, exploring ways to elevate trade and investment ties. In April, the first meeting of the UAE-China Investment Cooperation Committee was held virtually, with senior officials from both sides in attendance.