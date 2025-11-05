HIPA announces 4th Dubai Photo Forum

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) will hold the fourth ‘Dubai Photo Forum’ on 13th and 14th November, featuring six events presented by renowned photographers from the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Palestine, Ethiopia, and the United States. The Forum follows the 14th Season Awards Ceremony at the Museum of the Future on 11th November, honouring winners under the theme ‘Power’ and attracting a large international audience. Pre-registration for the Forum has surged on HIPA’s website and social media.

Ali Bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, highlighted strong public interest as a testament to the lasting impact of previous editions, which featured 14 events addressing key issues for photographers. He reaffirmed HIPA’s commitment to supporting the global photography community through knowledge and skill-building initiatives and expressed confidence that the fourth Forum will be inspiring and innovative for participants.