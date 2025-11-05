Sharjah Ruler:'Compendium of the Histories' supports researcher

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, spoke in a televised interview with Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, broadcast on Sharjah TV, about his latest publication titled “The Compendium of the Histories of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia 1622 CE to 1810 CE.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed explained that this publication serves as a continuation of his previous work “The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman.” It presents the complete history of the region in chronological annals, comprising 33 volumes in Arabic and 33 in English, containing 1,473 historical documents, and is also available in a digital USB format.

He added that the work was titled “The Compendium of the Histories” because it gathers all documents chronicling that era, including English, Dutch, French, and Ottoman records, along with references to Portuguese documents previously included in “The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman.” In the introductions of volumes 1 to 12, H.H. included a note stating: “For more information on events that occurred between 1622 and 1645, readers may refer to The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman: Annals of History 1497 - 1757 by Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Volumes 17–20, published in 2025 by Al Qasimi Publications, United Arab Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed explained that after the arrival of the Portuguese in the region and their control over the entrance to the Gulf and the Red Sea, leading up to the fall of Hormuz in 1622, the Portuguese shifted to dominate several cities along Oman’s coasts. Later, other powers sought to benefit from the region’s trade opportunities. The first expulsion of the Portuguese was by the English, and the second by the Dutch, who had been called upon by the English for assistance.

He clarified that both the English and the Dutch obtained exemptions from Shah Abbas to secure silk supplies and establish trade centres in Gombroon, which later became Bandar Abbas, in exchange for expelling the Portuguese. The choice of Gombroon rather than Hormuz was due to Hormuz’s separation from Persia and its scarcity of provisions and fresh water, which affected trade.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed questioned the nature of the trade that attracted so many nations to the region. He explained that Europe required silk and cotton for clothing production since it only had wool, which was unsuitable for summer wear. Moreover, Europe needed spices imported from India to remove the foul odour from meat, as there were no refrigerators at the time for preservation. They used to produce dried meat known as “Basturma” and another type called “Lanjen”, made by pounding the meat to remove moisture. However, it retained a rancid smell that spices helped eliminate.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed further clarified that the region itself was not a producer of spices or silk but rather a key transit route connecting to the main production and export centres. The Silk Road passed from western China through Afghan territories and into Persia via Kerman. However, attacks and unrest along the route led traders to use the source of the Indus River, navigating it with special river vessels that reached the Arabian Sea. From there, the route continued to coastal Hormuz in the Baloch region, then to Kerman, and onward to Europe.

He noted that the area benefited from this route, as disturbances elsewhere often diverted traders to Sohar as a landing point, and later, with the occupation of Oman, they began heading toward Dibba.

Regarding the transfer of the silk trade from China, which had imposed strict control along the trade routes, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah recounted the story of the clever merchants of Kerman who managed to smuggle the silk-producing cocoons out of China. They hid them in their wives’ hair, tying it up so that the cocoons would not be seen. This act led to the eventual transfer of silk production to Kerman.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed noted that the Dutch transported silk to Europe at extremely high prices, which prompted a group of London merchants to protest. As a result, they decided to establish the London merchants’ company, finding a suitable trading post on the coast of India.

He reviewed the historical documents in his possession, most of which are included in the The Compendium of the Histories and made available for researchers at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre. These include Dutch, English, French, and Ottoman archives. Among them are the Basra Office Diaries of the English Company, which cover Basra, its surrounding areas, the Arabian Peninsula, and Iraq, as well as the Gombroon Office Diaries.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed collected both sets during the initial phase of gathering English records, clarifying that there were no contradictions between them, as each office had distinct responsibilities, one at the entrance to the Gulf and the other at its exit.

He further explained that the Basra office often faced significant challenges leading to its closure, prompting considerations to move to Kuwait or Qatar. Among these challenges were the occupation of Basra by Karim Khan Zand and conflicts with local tribes. In contrast, the Gombroon office faced fewer problems and objections since it operated during the rule of Shah Abbas.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed explained the difference between English and Dutch documentation styles. The Dutch records were more organised and concise, written in brief lines, with careful corrections to remove inaccuracies or rumours. The English documentation, however, was lengthy, mixing trade matters with other issues, often obscuring key information and leaving errors uncorrected.

He also referred to the Ottoman archives, which include records about the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq, particularly Basra and its surroundings, as well as the central area between the Euphrates and Tigris, excluding the mountainous and Kurdish regions. He noted that Ottoman documents are difficult to access and are written in Ottoman Turkish, known as “Siqqa”.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed learned this language to read and translate the documents into Arabic. The main sources of these documents are the Prime Ministry Archives, organised according to the issuing ministries, and the Topkapi Palace Archives, which contain royal decrees, orders, and correspondence between the Sultan and the appointed governors across the provinces.

The Ruler of Sharjah spoke about the French archives, explaining that their main source is the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These files are limited in number due to the conflicts that arose between the English and the French when they first arrived in the region. The French later withdrew and returned much later, maintaining only political and commercial relations in the Gulf.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed referred to the Cannes files, which belonged to Dekan, the French commander of the islands in the Indian Ocean such as Mauritius. After the British occupation of those islands, Dekan was captured and placed the files in the Municipality of Cannes.

He recounted how he obtained the Dutch archives. His friend, the researcher Dr B.J. Slot, author of Arabs of the Gulf, complained to him about the neglect of historical documents by the institution where he worked, which planned to terminate its archive section to reduce costs. Recognising the importance of these documents, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed covered Dr. Slot’s retirement expenses, enabling him to work with the Ruler of Sharjah for four years photographing and translating all the materials. After thorough analysis, around 1,000 files were compiled, excluding those of lesser value such as accounting and trade records.

He noted that German documents reached the region relatively late, during the Ottoman era, when Germany had a consul who recorded events. These documents are housed in the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He explained that during his visit to the ministry, facilitated by the German Consul in Dubai, who was a close friend, the ministry granted his team access to the archives. They conducted research, translated the materials, and sent the documents to Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed. However, the German records mainly covered a later period, around 1910.

He explained that based on his extensive knowledge and long years of research, he included annotations and clarifications in the footnotes of his publications to correct or explain certain terms that might otherwise be misinterpreted. For example, words like Kasim or Qasim could be mistakenly understood as referring to Al Qasimi. He clarified that terms placed within parentheses, such as (Ras Al Khaimah) when referring to Julfar, serve only as explanatory notes, not part of the original text. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed also used symbols to reference explanations in the margins and applied Arabic transliteration for foreign words only at their first mention, then used the Arabic term consistently throughout the rest of the text.

He affirmed that The Compendium of the Histories serves as a comprehensive research resource for scholars. He acknowledged the challenges researchers face in travelling between distant countries and translating vast archival materials, which could lead to wasted effort if relevant sources are not found. To assist researchers and reduce the daunting task of navigating the 1,473 documents within the collection, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed included a Researcher’s Guide with the volumes. The guide lists document numbers, topics, and locations within the collection, allowing scholars to easily find materials related to their studies, for example, searching for “the fall of Hormuz” and locating all corresponding document references and page numbers.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed stressed that researchers must cite the original source of the document in their studies and not The Compendium of the Histories itself. By publishing The Compendium of the Histories, His Highness made the original documents accessible to scholars as their primary reference. For academic integrity, researchers may mention in the introduction of their studies that most of the documents were sourced from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, without repeating the reference after each citation.

He explained that many researchers around the world— from China, South America, North America, and Portugal itself—study his publication The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman. He expressed his hope that future research based on The Compendium of the Histories of the Arabian Peninsula and Persia and The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman will enrich and clarify historical understanding. He cited an example of his interpretation when asked about cannons found near the island of Masirah in Oman, confirming that they were remnants of a naval battle between Turkish and Portuguese fleets—an event detailed in The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman, which researchers can refer to for deeper study.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed also discussed Oman’s rich history and strategic importance, noting that every ruler who came to power was devoted to national unity and collective belonging—a rare phenomenon. For this reason, His Highness titled his comprehensive study of Oman’s history from early human settlement to the Al Busaid dynasty Sultan al-Tawarikh—meaning The Master of Histories, as it represents truth and evidence. He emphasised that the work closely examines Omani history, documenting all the tribes that ruled without excluding any, allowing Omanis to take pride in their heritage while offering scholars a valuable source for academic research.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed concluded by expressing his wish that every country may radiate scientific and cultural enlightenment. With universities now established across Arab and Gulf nations, their students can benefit from these studies, archives, and learning sources to research and document the region’s history through their own efforts. He emphasised that this academic empowerment strengthens knowledge across disciplines and ensures the preservation and promotion of authentic Arab identity.