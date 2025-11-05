ADIPEC 2025 sets record with over 70,000 visitors on day 2

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 41st edition of ADIPEC saw record-breaking attendance at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on its second day, with over 70,000 visitors in attendance. This not only shatters all of ADIPECs previous daily attendance records, but also sets a new attendance record for the venue.

This attendance would not have been possible without the world-class efforts of the ADNEC Group, the event host ADNOC and the organiser dmg events, who are ensuring the event was delivered to the highest international standards.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADIPEC will continue until November 6, under the theme ‘Energy. Intelligence. Impact’, with the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi venue operations team committed to providing the best event experience for all visitors and exhibitors.

The overwhelming visitor turnout highlights the demand and interest in the global energy sector, as policymakers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders converge in Abu Dhabi. Day two of the event also saw 20,000 visitors connected to the venues WIFI simultaneously, another record that showcases the advanced technical infrastructure within the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The operations, security, and traffic management teams at ADNEC Group are following the highest event management protocols, ensuring that all visitors and exhibitors experience a safe, organised, and seamless environment throughout the event.

ADNEC Group is dedicated to ensuring the success of this prestigious event, contributing to its year-on-year growth through its world-class facilities at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The venue provides an exceptional setting for global leaders, exhibitors, and stakeholders to form strategic partnerships, network, and exchange knowledge. The centre’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, expansive exhibition spaces, and commitment to sustainability, solidifies it as the largest event venue in the Middle East and North Africa powered by clean energy.

Over the first two days, ADIPEC 2025 has highlighted key trends shaping the future of the energy sector, including the prominent role of artificial intelligence, international policy developments, and the capital investment required for energy infrastructure.

This edition brings together representatives from more than 172 countries and features over 2,250 exhibiting companies. The event’s expanded programme includes high-level strategic panels, technical sessions throughout the four-day event, and showcases of the latest technologies and sustainable solutions, with more than 1,800 conference speakers.

With record attendance and from a global audience, ADIPEC 2025 is cementing its reputation as the world’s leading energy event and further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role in shaping the future of the energy landscape.