Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE achieves 67% of ‘We the UAE 2031’ targets

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the UAE has achieved 67% of the targets set under the “We the UAE 2031” vision, according to recent reports and performance indicator reviews, with six years remaining to achieve the vision’s full set of objectives.

He was speaking at the opening session of the UAE Government Annual Meetings taking place in Abu Dhabi.

In his opening remarks, he said: “The UAE Government Annual Meetings are not merely an annual event, but a national governmental exercise through which we evaluate performance, set priorities, and review the course of our overarching vision, "We the UAE 2031", which was launched three years ago during the Government Annual Meetings.”

He added, “The achievements made do not represent the finish line. The real measure lies in what will be added in 2026, how the remaining gaps will be addressed, and how the UAE’s leading position will be maintained in a world that waits for no one.”

Al Gergawi noted that “this year's UAE Government Annual Meetings raise major questions and offer practical answers through keynote sessions, national briefings, shared government exercise, retreats, workshops and exceptional meetings.”

Al Gergawi noted that on this day last year, global headlines were dominated by crises and conflicts, a slow economy amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence outpacing regulation, and major elections in more than 70 countries shaping a new phase in world politics.

Today, he said, the scene is repeating itself, with conflicts spreading across continents, escalating economic and geopolitical risks, and an intensifying global race for energy, resources, artificial intelligence, and space.

“The world continues to live in a constant state of uncertainty and tension. The common factor between past and present headlines remains the same — unending challenges, evolving threats, and rapid technological advancement in an ever-changing world.”

Al Gergawi noted that the UAE turned challenges into opportunities under the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who, a few years ago outlined a balanced approach between the east and the west and focused on advancing economic development, adopting artificial intelligence technologies, investing in the human capital, and fostering social awareness, while cementing the values of tolerance and coexistence in an increasingly fragmented and polarized world.

This growth-driven approach, Al Gergawi noted, is summed up in the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai: “We want the UAE to be number one.”

Al Gergawi said, “First place is not a ranking on an index; it is a leadership mindset, a team culture, and an execution approach.”

He added, “Being first means constantly asking ourselves: Have we given our best to the nation? Have we added new value to the world?”

Al Gergawi stated that this leadership approach has driven the UAE’s leading position in global competitiveness reports this year, with the country ranking first worldwide in 264 indicators, among the top five globally in 504 indicators, and among the top ten in 710 indicators.

He noted that 2025 has been an exceptional year for the UAE’s economy, with the latest report from the International Monetary Fund, issued a few weeks ago, projecting the country’s economic growth to exceed the global average, reaching 4.8%.

Al Gergawi added that the UAE’s strong economic performance on the global stage is rooted in the nation’s agility and resilience.

He noted, “The value of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade reached nearly AED 3 trillion in 2024. In just the first half of this year, non-oil foreign trade recorded a growth rate of 24.5% compared to the same period last year.”

Al Gergawi referred to the UAE’s pledge, announced during the 2015 World Government Summit, to celebrate the export of the country’s last barrel of oil after 50 years.

Shortly afterwards, the UAE Government organised a retreat in Al Marmoom to discuss the nation’s post-oil future. One of the objectives set during the retreat was to boost the non-oil sector’s contribution to the GDP, which at the time stood at 69%.

Al Gergawi said, “Today, thanks to the efforts of national teams, the contribution of the non-oil sector to the nation’s GDP reached 77.5% during the first half of 2025. Our target is to reach 80% by 2031, and, according to current projections, we are on track to achieve this milestone ahead of schedule.”

Al Gergawi added, “The UAE ranked 10th globally in foreign direct investment, which exceeded AED167 billion last year, and fifth in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking this year. The UAE was also listed among the safest countries in the world and placed as a global leader in the Cybersecurity Index.”

The UAE remained the world’s top destination in attracting high-net-worth individuals for the third consecutive year and fourth globally in government efficiency. Moreover, the UAE has claimed the top global ranking for AI adoption in the workplace, achieving the highest rate of AI utilisation among the working population in 2025, according to Microsoft's recent report, published earlier this week.

“These facts and figures represent only some of the achievements made by our nation under the vision of its leadership and efforts of dedicated teams. They serve as clear evidence that the UAE’s governance ecosystem operates with diligence and efficiency,” Al Gergawi said.

“We are here at the UAE Government Annual Meetings as part of a system that shapes the future and moves forward with a unified goal: to make the UAE the best country in the world,” he added.

“In an ever-changing world that waits for no one, there is a place only for those with the courage to dream, to decide, and to persevere in being the best. Our leadership has taught us that success is a continuous pursuit; that first place marks the beginning of a new race, and that complacency is the enemy of ambition.”

Concluding his opening remarks, Al Gergawi affirmed that “the UAE moves forward on a solid foundation set by its wise leadership, ambitious people, and a government that works with the spirit of one team.”

He added, “Today, it is our shared responsibility to preserve this teamwork spirit. Our goal remains unchanged: for the UAE to be better every year and to be the best country in the world.”