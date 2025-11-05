Russian President presents ‘Medal of Pushkin’ to UAE Ambassador

MOSCOW, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, presented the ‘Medal of Pushkin’ to Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, in recognition of his significant contributions to enhance cultural and people-to-people ties between the UAE and Russia, in accordance with a Presidential Decree issued on October 22, 2025.

The Medal of Pushkin is one of the Russian state awards established in 1999. It is awarded in recognition of achievements in cultural, arts, and the humanitarian fields, and for contributions to the study, preservation, and promotion of cultural heritage.