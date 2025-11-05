UAQ Executive Council establishes Government Services Development Committee

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the Council’s meeting today in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, along with the heads of departments and members of the Council.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid praised the UAE Government Annual Meetings for their vital role in strengthening federal-local integration in government work, and in promoting participation at all levels in shaping the strategic developmental vision for the future of the nation and its coming generations.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid commended the efforts of Umm Al Qaiwain Government teams, who continuously strive to harness their energy and capabilities to work as one team in achieving the best outcomes and accomplishments. He emphasised the importance of aligning with the UAE Government’s approach of unifying efforts and coordinating capabilities to fulfill national goals and priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid also valued the dedication of all government teams in Umm Al Qaiwain for their commitment to serving both citizens and residents of the emirate. He urged them to continue their perseverance and hard work to enhance the emirate’s standing across all sectors, improve institutional and individual performance, ensure customer happiness, and embrace excellence and innovation as key pillars of government operations.

The meeting discussed various government topics on the agenda, covering several vital sectors of public administration. The discussions focused on enhancing services and strengthening Umm Al Qaiwain’s position across different domains. The Council also made a series of decisions and recommendations aimed at advancing government performance in the emirate.

During the meeting, the Council announced the formation of the Government Services Development Committee, which seeks to unify efforts, reduce administrative procedures, and enhance the quality of services provided to the public. The committee’s objective is to deliver services that exceed customer expectations, guided by two key principles: customer-centricity and government efficiency.